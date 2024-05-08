Some of the most handsome and dapper men in the entertainment industry stepped out to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala last night, and let’s just say, menswear never looked so good!

Coleman Domingo was a fan favorite in Willy Chavarria while designer Thom Browne proved to be highly sought after with celebs like Ben Simmons and Alton Mason making quite a ‘tweed’ entrance.

Bad Bunny and Usher showed us the power of accessories in Maison Margiela and Alexander McQueen for a more dimensional look.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Dan Levy had touches of floral embroidery down their suiting while Jeremy Pope offered skillful textures in a Tanner Fletcher pinstripe suit.

It was great to see so many stylish men on the scene simultaneously, and we love how it wasn’t just about lavish labels, but rather staying true to their personal style.

Ahead, see our top 10 best-dressed men at the Met Gala below!

Coleman Domingo in Willy Chavarria

Bad Bunny in Custom Maison Margiela

Usher in Alexander McQueen

Odell Beckham Jr in Bode

Ben Simmons in Thom Browne

Alton Mason in Thom Browne

Dan Levy in Loewe

Julez Smith in Luar

Lewis Hamilton in Burberry

Jeremy Pope in Tanner Fletcher

Photo Credit: Getty Images