New day, new styles at Fashion Nova. From Kids to Men, Fashion Nova is warming up this chilly season with the hottest styles. To take the hard part out of decision making, we’ve curated our favorite picks from the latest Nova drop.
Scroll below to see which styles we’re adding to the cart pronto.
Pure Luxury Metallic Foil Cargo Pants
We’re sure you’ve seen the metallic foil DIYs all over the Gram, but Fashion Nova is doing all the hard work for you. In these trousers you’re tackling two trends for one: metallics and cargos.
Nayeli Wool Trench Coat
Stay on top of the quiet luxury look this season with a minimalistic coat that gives maximum style.
Just The Intro Jumpsuit
The perfect ‘fit when you’re the CEO (of the company or your own life).
Samaya Top
Metallics are In, way In. As we get closer to the holidays, shop all the looks that shine before they’re gone!
Girl Code Loafers
Prep-leaning looks and the schoolgirl aesthetic ruled summer, and you can’t bring it into the new season without a pair of loafers. The go-to footwear for when you’re feeling like a boarding school baddie.
Boulder Sherpa Vest
Get the Bottega vest look without the Bottega price tag.
U Get Me Satin Cropped Jacket
We became adults, and all the “day to night” fashion advice we received in our adolescence became less necessary, but if you do find yourself in a day-to-night jam, this is the coat to do it in, fellas.
Vivid Imagery Tapestry Snapback
Luxury may be quiet these days, but make your accessories loud. Finish off a sleek minimalist look with a vibrant hat for a fun finish.
Textured Crewneck Sweater
Comfort without compromising on style.
Money Routine Split Flare Trousers
Invest in the Money Routine Suit for a million dollar look.
Feelin’ Extra faux Fur Coat
Whether you’re making a dramatic exit or entrance, do it in this extravagant coat.
Meltdown Tinted Denim Skort
Sexy in the front, coverage in the back.
It’s a Vibe Crewneck Sweatshirt
Double the color for double the versatility and style.
Midnight Illusions Glitter Trousers
Illuminate your next night out or think ahead to the holiday soirees on your calendar. Do it big and bright with shimmery trousers fit for the Renaissance tour.
Jordan Textured Slim Pants
Knit and textured pants were major on the spring/summer runways, but now they’re making an entrance into fall. Don’t leave this touchy feely trend behind and welcome it into your wardrobe with a gorgeous green.
Mini Cutie Alert Washed Faux Leather Jacket
The perfect fall (faux) leather for your mini cutie.
Mini Stay Fresh Short Sleeve Tee
How to keep your little one fresh without losing the adorable.
Mini Feel a Way Sneakers
Kick it old school with ultra high tops.
Mini Spongebob Varsity Jacket
Dress your mini in this chenille French terry varsity jacket for a look as good as CHOCOLATTTEEEEE!!
Mini Racquel Faux Leather Skirt
Whether your kiddo is into Barbiecore or metallics, this is the go-to skirt to capture both trends.