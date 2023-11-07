New day, new styles at Fashion Nova. From Kids to Men, Fashion Nova is warming up this chilly season with the hottest styles. To take the hard part out of decision making, we’ve curated our favorite picks from the latest Nova drop.

Scroll below to see which styles we’re adding to the cart pronto.

We’re sure you’ve seen the metallic foil DIYs all over the Gram, but Fashion Nova is doing all the hard work for you. In these trousers you’re tackling two trends for one: metallics and cargos.

Stay on top of the quiet luxury look this season with a minimalistic coat that gives maximum style.

The perfect ‘fit when you’re the CEO (of the company or your own life).

Metallics are In, way In. As we get closer to the holidays, shop all the looks that shine before they’re gone!

Prep-leaning looks and the schoolgirl aesthetic ruled summer, and you can’t bring it into the new season without a pair of loafers. The go-to footwear for when you’re feeling like a boarding school baddie.

Get the Bottega vest look without the Bottega price tag.

We became adults, and all the “day to night” fashion advice we received in our adolescence became less necessary, but if you do find yourself in a day-to-night jam, this is the coat to do it in, fellas.

Luxury may be quiet these days, but make your accessories loud. Finish off a sleek minimalist look with a vibrant hat for a fun finish.

Comfort without compromising on style.

Invest in the Money Routine Suit for a million dollar look.

Whether you’re making a dramatic exit or entrance, do it in this extravagant coat.

Sexy in the front, coverage in the back.

Double the color for double the versatility and style.

Illuminate your next night out or think ahead to the holiday soirees on your calendar. Do it big and bright with shimmery trousers fit for the Renaissance tour.

Knit and textured pants were major on the spring/summer runways, but now they’re making an entrance into fall. Don’t leave this touchy feely trend behind and welcome it into your wardrobe with a gorgeous green.

The perfect fall (faux) leather for your mini cutie.

How to keep your little one fresh without losing the adorable.

Kick it old school with ultra high tops.

Dress your mini in this chenille French terry varsity jacket for a look as good as CHOCOLATTTEEEEE!!

Whether your kiddo is into Barbiecore or metallics, this is the go-to skirt to capture both trends.