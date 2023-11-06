You ask, we answer! @eatsimmaculate says, “Can you guys find out where Kenya Moore’s dress from Usher residency in Vegas last night was from?”

From celebs like Kim Kardashian and Keke Palmer, to Saweetie and now Real Housewives star, Kenya Moore, Usher has been on a mission during his Las Vegas Residency where he has serenaded some of the hottest women to be seated in his VIP section.

However, while serenading Kenya Moore on Nov. 4th following her BravoCon2023 appearance, Usher left fans glued to their screen while they watched the undeniable chemistry felt between the two that was off the charts.

As the “U Don’t Have to Call” singer, 45, approached Moore in the audience, she was overly zealous, and smitten by the R&B singer who didn’t waist no time.

Immediately complimentary the former Miss USA titleholder as she stood confidently in her all white Dundas World cutout ensemble, Usher sung,

“oh girl, you got those hips out. They gonna be talking ’bout you tomorrow saying, ‘She put that thang on,’ baby…yes you did, yes you did.”

The $790 Dundas midi dress that Kenya Moore sported, hugged her curves to a tee and had circular cut-outs down the side and back with lace-up detailing. She opted for clear embellished stilettos, and kept her jewelry to a minimum with a gold necklace.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Her glam couldn’t have been more perfect with her big voluminous curls that framed her rose colored cheeks and nude glossed lips.

Usher and Moore, danced and wined intimately together with Kenya on cloud-9 while being embraced by the ‘Hey Daddy’ singer who wrapped his arms her in the most sensual way.

That white Dundas World dress did exactly what it was suppose to do and we were happy to see Usher snatch Kenya’s soul (as the Real Housewives of Atlanta star put it.)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Check out the video below here:

Photographer Credit: IG/Reproduction