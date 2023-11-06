You ask, we answer! @kelseyelaineartistry says, “Hey FashionBomb! Can you tell me where I can find this swimsuit? 🔥”

We love a good swim suit and Angela Simmons caught some waves in a $200 G Saints Girls Queen of the beach swimsuit recently added to Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Whether you’re looking for the chicest resort wear, or perhaps you’d love to rock this mesh suit under an oversized blazer, you have multiple options.

This gorgeous one-piece is uniquely crafted and the custom hand with gold bangles covering the breast area is a modern twist. With a thong back, the “Queen of Beach” is surely running things!

Get this piece before it’s gone at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

What do you think?

📸 @kylebraylen

Makeup: @frankyraw

Hair: @slayed_by_qua