It’s that special time of year when Brovolebrities gather to celebrate the year’s biggest and best moments on the network. With meet-and-greets, panels, and interviews, it’s a frenzy of fans, housewives, Summer House residents, top chefs with southern charm, superyacht crews, and so much more.
BravoCon is not only a celebration of reality TV talents, it’s also a stage for their best looks. Scroll below to see who wore what, and shop your favorite looks!
Karen Huger in Balmain
Shop Balmain Belted Blouse
Garcelle Bryant in Delfi
Shop Delfi Faux Leather Pleated Maxi Dress
Toya Bush-Harris in Magda Butrym
Shop Magda Butrym Draped High-Neck Mini Dress
Meredith Marks in Sergio Hudson
Shop Sergio Hudson Double Breasted Denim Blazer
Shop Sergio Hudson Denim Bustier Top
Gabby Rrescod in Saint Laurent
Shop Saint Laurent Feather Trim Knit Mini Dress
Kenya Moore in Dolce & Gabbana
Shop Dolce & Gabbana Kim Marquisette Corset Dress
Garcelle Beauvais in Aknvas
Shop Aknvas Houston Dress