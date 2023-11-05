It’s that special time of year when Brovolebrities gather to celebrate the year’s biggest and best moments on the network. With meet-and-greets, panels, and interviews, it’s a frenzy of fans, housewives, Summer House residents, top chefs with southern charm, superyacht crews, and so much more.

BravoCon is not only a celebration of reality TV talents, it’s also a stage for their best looks. Scroll below to see who wore what, and shop your favorite looks!

Karen Huger in Balmain

Shop Balmain Belted Blouse

Garcelle Bryant in Delfi

Shop Delfi Faux Leather Pleated Maxi Dress 

Toya Bush-Harris in Magda Butrym

Shop Magda Butrym Draped High-Neck Mini Dress

Meredith Marks in Sergio Hudson

Shop Sergio Hudson Double Breasted Denim Blazer 
Shop Sergio Hudson Denim Bustier Top  

Gabby Rrescod in Saint Laurent

Shop Saint Laurent Feather Trim Knit Mini Dress 

Kenya Moore in Dolce & Gabbana 

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Kim Marquisette Corset Dress 

Garcelle Beauvais in Aknvas

Shop Aknvas Houston Dress 