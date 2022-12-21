2022 has been a year of major model moments. From Naomi Campbell’s ‘mommy and me,’ Vogue cover to Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress at the Coperni show, Supermodel vets and the newer girls have shown their talent, growth, and passion every time they’ve struck a pose.

Here are the nominees for Model of the Year:

Bella Hadid has shown immense growth since her first strut down the runway, and 2022 has been another year of being booked and busy. On top of owning Paris Fashion Week (with 11 shows in 9 days!), she starred in a dazzling Swarovski campaign and covered the April issue of Vogue.

Since the 90s, Naomi Campbell has dominated runways, magazine covers, and campaigns. She’s one of the most recognized models in the world, and even with her new step into motherhood, the supermodel’s reign has not let up. This year Campbell closed the Hugo Boss show alongside Future, starred in the Fendace campaign, and covered British Vogue with her baby girl.

From a cameo in a Beyonce music video to her dynamic walk for iconic houses such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Smalls’ career has been a joy to watch. Her strut commands attention and her gaze is one of the best in the biz. This year, Smalls was the star of the Anne Klein spring campaign, walked for Tom Ford and served a few sizzling red carpet moments.

Winnie Harlow stepped into her businesswoman bag this year with the launch of Cay Skin, the vegan and cruelty-free skincare line focused on sun protection. Harlow also utilized her voice during the REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross Generational Conversation. She sat alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., and Tina Knowles-Lawson to discuss Obama’s book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

This year, EmRata starred alongside Sydney Sweeney in the Miu Miu Fall 2022 campaign and struck a pose as the face of Michael Kors x Ellesse Ski 2022. Outside of her modeling, Ratajkowski launched her podcast High Low with EmRata.

Since being discovered at Howard’s homecoming in 2017, Yai has covered multiple international Vogue covers and became only the second Black model (after Naomi Campbell) to open a Prada show. Her rightly deserved rise to the top continued this year with a British Vogue cover in February and an editorial in December.

Precious Lee has been taking the industry by storm. A remarkable representation of a curvy body dominating a space that has, for years, kept curvy bodies out. This year Lee covered Elle, Vogue Portugal, Porter, and Stylist magazine.

This year marked the return of Ashley Graham after she gave birth to twin boys at the top of the year. The fierce mama went on a runway tour walking for Balmain, the amFAR charity gala, Tommy Hilfiger, and Boss.

Like Naomi, Iman is another model vet who still tops the industry. This year she covered British Vogue and launched her fragrance Love Memoire, a tribute to her late husband David Bowie.

