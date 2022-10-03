With just one day left to go at Paris Fashion Week, we had to round up the best moments to have taken place! Spring Summer 2023 has proven another history making season with twists and turns at every step of the way. Get into it below:

Cher’s surprise Balmain appearance

A Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week is bound to come with it’s set of surprises, but nobody saw this one coming! The legendary Cher took the last walk during the show’s finale, and it certainly the highlight of the evening.

Bella Hadid closes Coperni Like Never Before

Bella Hadid closed Coperni’s Spring 2023 show stepping on a platform nude as designers sprayed her with a chemical compound that moulded into a dress right before our very eyes – a first in fashion history! The super model then walked of the platform and onto the runway in the white off-shoulder slip dress and concluded the show next to designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer.

Kanye West walks for balenciaga’s show

Things got messy at Balenciaga’s fashion show – literally! The runway was staged in an actual mud pit and spectators was stunned to witness Kanye West make his catwalk appearance. The multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to post a picture of his military-inspired look with a caption reading “WAR”.

Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli

There were plenty of looks from Kylie this season to “ooh” and “ahh” at, but this strapless blue velvet and choker combination? Eat your heart out! Schiaparelli does camp in the chicest way possible, and it’s the hyper-realistic, crystal encrusted black heart choker that made this the fashion moment that it is for us.

What say you?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction