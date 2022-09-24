It’s been a few seasons since Boss has shown a traditional fashion show, but this season the brand is back in Milan. Although it wasn’t a baseball-themed spectacle like the Boss x Russell Athletic presentation last September, the Fall 2022 show had a few main attractions of its own.
Opening the show in true supermodel fashion, Naomi Campbell swept the runway in a gray oversized suit and a charcoal wool overcoat. The looks that followed silenced aforementioned claims that the brand was becoming too concentrated on sweats.
In addition to supermodel stardom, the show made history as the first runway presentation made shoppable on Tik Tok. Only available to UK residents, but a technological touch showing Boss’ growth.
Sleek tailoring juxtaposed with Moto-inspired ensembles decorated the runway before Future closed out the line of looks in a relaxed tux and bold rectangle frames.
Naomi and Future wrapped the show side by side for a star-studded ending to a marvellous presentation.