It’s been a few seasons since Boss has shown a traditional fashion show, but this season the brand is back in Milan. Although it wasn’t a baseball-themed spectacle like the Boss x Russell Athletic presentation last September, the Fall 2022 show had a few main attractions of its own.

Opening the show in true supermodel fashion, Naomi Campbell swept the runway in a gray oversized suit and a charcoal wool overcoat. The looks that followed silenced aforementioned claims that the brand was becoming too concentrated on sweats.

Photo: Isidore Montag for Gorunway.com

In addition to supermodel stardom, the show made history as the first runway presentation made shoppable on Tik Tok. Only available to UK residents, but a technological touch showing Boss’ growth.

Sleek tailoring juxtaposed with Moto-inspired ensembles decorated the runway before Future closed out the line of looks in a relaxed tux and bold rectangle frames.

Photo: Isidore Montag for Gorunway.com

Naomi and Future wrapped the show side by side for a star-studded ending to a marvellous presentation.