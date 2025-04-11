Naomi Campbell Wore a White Chanel Sheer Look to the Olivier Awards

The legendary Naomi Campbell attended the 2025 Olivier Awards in London on Sunday illuminating in a white sheer Chanel number that showcased her sartorial elegance.

Hosted by Billy Porter and Beverley Knight, the Olivier Awards celebrated the best of London theater in categories including acting, directing, and design.



The supermodel who first broke out on the scene at the shy age of 15, has reigned supreme ever since, and is still one of the most beautiful models to sashay down a runway.For the star-studded evening, Naomi presented the best-costume design award, and the Blue Eye Theatre Technology Award.

She shone brightly on stage in her halter style Chanel top that was complimented with a chiffon feather maxi skirt. She had a dazzling diamond necklace that was the perfect touch of shimmer. Her hair was goddess like, long with loose curls, and her make-up enhanced her glowing skin.

Naomi Campbell’s owns every look with confidence and after all these years, this high fashion queen continues to blow us away with her timeless beauty.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images