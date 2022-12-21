If the game’s not lit then why would she go?

Ice Spice hit up the Knicks vs. Warriors game in a look that wa sparkly and simple. Rooting for her home team, the Knicks, Spice sat with the internet’s favorite Staten Islander, Cleotrapa.

Photo: New York Knicks

Ice Spice rocked her signature ginger curls with a Brian’s Couture pink sweatsuit. A cozy set featuring a zip-up hoodie and sweatpants in tie-dye pink with a rhinestone signature on the upper thigh of the sweats and across the hoodie. She finished her look with black faux fur trim Moon Boots, but the highlight of the look was the custom white baby tee with the phrase ‘HOTTEST TEAM IN NBA’ across the bust.

Photo: New York Knicks

Spice brought more color into her look with green nails and red lollipop.

Let us know what you think of this court side cutie and her cozy look.