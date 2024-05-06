Fashion’s biggest night has arrived, and celebrities have touched down in New York to attend the MET Gala, an annual fundraising extravaganza held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Every year we anticipate what our most beloved celebrities will wear, and we’re always enamored with how brilliantly they conceptualize the theme of the event.

With past themes including “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and most recently “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” this year celebs will show off their interpretation of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which will emphasize “the sensory experience behind clothes and their transitory nature.”

The event, which is strictly invite only, and co-chaired by Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour since 1995, dress code is “The Garden of Time,”- a nod to the 1962 J.G. Ballard short story.

Last year, paying tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld who significantly influenced the fashion industry, celebrities brought their A-game in tweeds, pearls and 3-D floral ensembles.

From Rihanna who showed up fashionably late in Valentino alongside her beau A$AP Rocky dripped in Gucci, to Jeremy Pope who offered an illustrated touch in his Karl Balmain cape, the avant-garde and unconventional looks were in a multitude and endless.

Ahead, see our Top 10 celebrities who ‘ate and left no crumbs’ at the MET Gala last year!

Rihanna in Valentino, A$AP Rocky in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B in Cheng Peng Studio and Laurel Dewitt Earrings

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in custom Schiaparelli

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jeremy Pope in Balmain

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yung Miami in Custom ActN1/ Diddy in Sean Jean by June Ambrose

Ashley Graham in Harris Reed

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lil Nas in Pat McGrath

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae in Thom Browne