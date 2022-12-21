King and Queen James were spotted late last week leaving gourmet restaurant Olivetta in West Hollywood after Rich Paul‘s 41st birthday dinner! The couple looked dashing, and Savannah was seen wearing what could be presumed as a steal from her NBA husband’s closet: a menswear duster coat checkered with green, red, black and white. The Louis Vuitton SS22 coat currently goes for $4,045 and is only available in-store at Selfridges. She wore it with a velvet black turtleneck dress, a feather clutch and black mesh pumps. Get the look below:
Get the look: $4,045 Louis Vuitton Damier-print wool-blend coat
Similar style: $185 Kynamah Black Turtleneck Tamara Mini Dress available at FashionBombDailyShop.com
Would you splurge?
Main Image: Stan Potts