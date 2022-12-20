Are you ready for Christmas dinner? What about the New Years Eve party? The good thing is that even if you have your outfit ready and your makeup look already in mind, we’ve got a few ways you can kick up your festive style a notch this year! Choose one of these trends or mix and match them to best suit your style for the holidays!

Stay Golden Cosmetics has a bold glitter lip kit that is perfect for Christmas or New Years. The kit comes in various colors and the glitter stays perfectly in place all night long – no transfers! A must-try to instantly amp up any makeup look.

Nude nails are the perfect base for a simple yet fun holiday manicure, just like this viral mismatched mistletoe one! Some quick and easy DIY nail art can refresh your nails to suit all your upcoming festivities.

Call it pop art, call it cartoon but whatever you call it, call it fabulous! This is the nail trend of the season, remixed and redone in so many different ways. Our minds were blown at the creativity of this Christmas lights set!

Glitter Eco Lovers offers cosmetic glitter products that are multipurpose, plant-based, vegan, plastic-free and biodegradable! Use it for festive makeup or even things like Christmas crafts and embellishing baked holiday goods. Or, like the hairstylist in the above reel, style it into your for maximum impact at your next event!

For those of us who really take the holidays seriously, adding lights, bows and other ornaments to your hair sounds like a lot of fun! Make it your own and when done right, it can level up your outfit.

Would you try any of these beauty trends?

Main Images: IG/Reproduction