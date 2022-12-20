Yes, you read that right! This past weekend, the world was introduced to Rihanna and A$AP’s son in a surprise post to TikTok. Mama Riri joined TikTok (username @rihanna) to share her first upload to the platform: a never-before-seen video of the adorable little guy conversing in his carseat.

Moments prior, images of their baby boy given exclusively to Hollywood Unlocked circulated online and had the internet going absolutely gaga! From the looks of it, at the tender age of just 7 months old, he is already a fashion killa:

Thank you @rihanna for trusting us to share. Adorable! pic.twitter.com/rOpTZAUyhC — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) December 17, 2022

Photo: Hollywood Unlocked

The photos were given exclusively to Hollywood Unlocked, a black media source, for their initial release to reportedly stop paparazzi from publishing unauthorized photos of the baby. While the couple have yet to reveal their child’s name, these photos will certainly keep us all occupied as we patiently await more details regarding their bundle of joy!

What say you, bombshells? How cute is he?!



Main Images: Getty + TikTok/Reproduction