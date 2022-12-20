When Jenna Ortega takes on a role, she truly commits! With the involvement of her stylist Enrique Melendez, the 20-year-old actress has managed to channel Wednesday Addams’ gothic aesthetic in her off-screen style as well. Just take her recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, for instance, where Jenna wore a Dolce & Gabbana SS23, a mesh dress with an extended white collar, white cuffs and black satin tie cinched in by a gold corset!

It’s the perfect recipe for a gothcore look done in good taste: the darkness, the heavy metals and not to mention the pairing of $515 black patent leather Aminah Abdul Jillil platform heels! Not a single detail was left out. Get yourself a pair below!

Photo: Alessandro Lucioni

And the Wednesday gothcore vibes didn’t start there! Back in November, for the Netflix premiere of her starring series, Jenna was a Versace bride! She wore look 55 from the SS23 collection, a lace-y number that incorporated something old and something new.

Photo: Ben Cope

Photo: Filippo Fior

At the Critics Choice Awards, Jenna opted for grungy mesh once again in an asymmetrical YSL dress. It’s the one glove one the sleeved side of the gown for us!

Photo: Ben Cope

This Thom Browne moment lives rent free in our minds as it incorporates gothic elements but makes a slight nod to legends like Janet Jackson and Missy Elliot who have done the look their own way once before.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

What say you?

Main Images: IG/Reproduction + Alessandro Lucioni