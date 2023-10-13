Red is the color of the season. From Ferragamo to Tory Burch, the scarlet hue was all over the Fall 2023 runways, and even more recently, taking over the celeb circuit with Cardi B’s fiery Candice Cuoco birthday dress, Jennifer Lopez posing in a ruby red Very Gathercole gown and Beyoncé with Blue Ivy in coordinating sequin Telfar. Red is that girl for fall 2023.
Fall is known as the season we “start dressin’.” Layered looks and statement coats make their debut, boots of all kinds slip out of hibernation, and textures galore hit the streets (this season, fringed fabrics, satin, and fuzzy knits will be at the textile forefront).
To help you stay on top of your fall fashion game, Fashion Nova is here with fiery red looks so you can dominate this season’s trending color.