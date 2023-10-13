Red is the color of the season. From Ferragamo to Tory Burch, the scarlet hue was all over the Fall 2023 runways, and even more recently, taking over the celeb circuit with Cardi B’s fiery Candice Cuoco birthday dress, Jennifer Lopez posing in a ruby red Very Gathercole gown and Beyoncé with Blue Ivy in coordinating sequin Telfar. Red is that girl for fall 2023. 

Fall is known as the season we “start dressin’.” Layered looks and statement coats make their debut, boots of all kinds slip out of hibernation, and textures galore hit the streets (this season, fringed fabrics, satin, and fuzzy knits will be at the textile forefront). 

To help you stay on top of your fall fashion game, Fashion Nova is here with fiery red looks so you can dominate this season’s trending color.

Rosa Metallic Crop Denim Vest
Hot Babe Faux Fur Jacket
Full Bloom Heeled Sandals
Textured Long Sleeve Button Up Shirt
Rayla Rose Ruched Mini Dress
The Addison Handbag
Half Baked Floating Long Sleeve Tee
New York Nights Coat
All In Crossbody Bag
Hailey Ribbed Midi Dress