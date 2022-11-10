Ferragamo is in new hands. The newly appointed Creative Director Maximilian Davis, hit the ground running with his debut collection, Spring 2023. At just 27 years old, Davis has introduced the world of Ferragamo to an entirely new class of tastemakers, influencers, and fashion figures.

Davis’ take on Ferragamo provides a fresh perspective on the brand’s signatures. He conceptualized the Ferragamo look with a beachfront palette inspired by the sunrise and sunset. This dreamy color story decorates ready-to-wear that is easy and sensual.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gorunway.com

To celebrate his big debut, Ferragamo held a preview party at its New York flagship store and stacked the invite list with fashion figures like our Claire Sulmers, Richie Shazam, Vanessa Hong and more. Guests were treated to an up close look at Davis’ interpretation of the house through non traditional tailoring, asymmetric eveningwear, bleeding-print fabrics and his spin on the archival Wanda handbag.

Photo: Courtesy of Ferragamo Photo: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Drinks flowed, and Ferragamo-covered feet danced to beats produced by Angel + Den. It’s clear Davis’ vision will bring exciting things to the nearly 100 year old brand. Swipe through the gallery to see more images of the lush event, as well as Claire’s full ‘fit.