In a rare photo Wednesday evening, Beyoncé posed on the red carpet with pop singer Taylor Swift, 33, at her Eras Tour Concert film in Los Angeles, and the image set the internet in an uproar.

Although there’s never been beef between the two legendary pop-singers, the media always seems to compare them to each other.

Especially after Kanye’s iconic 2009 VMAs scandal where he grabbed the mic from Swift who won Best Video by a Female Artist to let her know that, “ Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

Despite the unforgettable incident being over a decade old, it still in the back of people minds when they see both artist photographed together or nominated for the same award.

Photo Credit: @Getty

But in all actuality, we all know Queen B is incomparable, and she has broken ‘HER‘story once again, having one of the highest grossing tours as a female artist with her Renaissance tour earning in a total of $579 million dollars.

Bey’s tour was such a success with her skillful and transformative visuals that Parkwood Entertainment is producing a highly anticipated documentary concert film, entitled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” that will debut on Dec. 1, 2023.

Being the good sport and team-player that she is, Beyoncé showed her support to Taylor Swift in the most enchanting way. Staying on trend with her futuristic Renaissance Tour that ended earlier this month, Bey wore a black chrome plated SS23 LaQuan Smith bodysuit that looked impeccable on the ‘Alien Superstar.’ Her black platform boots and chrome shades were the perfect components.

Contrary to Queen B, Tayler Swift opted for a baby blue Oscar de la Renta gown with her signature red lip and you could definitely see that she was over the moon that Beyoncé took time out of her busy schedule to root her on.

Photo Credit: @Getty

We loved seeing both mega stars unite together and we hope to see Taylor Swift show her support for Beyonce come December.