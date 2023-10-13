Cardi B told ya’ll, “If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck,” and that was exactly the vibes for her 31st birthday celebration on Wednesday.

The ‘Up’ rapper turned all the way up with hubby Offset, in the most fluorescent way. From the moment she woke up, too later in the evening, Cardi went out with a BANG from start to finish.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction- @iamcardib

She woke up to thousands of fuchsia and red rose petals on her staircase and flooring, that let to a room filled with rose bushes and balloons, and was delightfully surprised by the setup that Offset curated.

In her light humored way, she posted a video on her Instagram page of when she first discovered her redecorated home and captioned the video,

“Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me.I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction- @iamcardib

Later in the day, remaining on theme for a romantic evening, the ‘Bongos’ star transitioned into a red laced Candice Cuoco gown that had an ever long train, and accentuated Cardi’s body frame. Her hair was pulled into a curly up-do that seemed quite fitting for her alluring and seductive ensemble.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction- @iamcardib

You know when it come’s to her fashion stylist, Kollin Carter, and hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez, they do a phenomenal job at ensuring that Cardi B always looks on fleek and so chic.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction- @iamcardib

Her beau Offset took her out for dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood and when it came down to her gifts, Cardi B was showered with not 1, but 3 Hermès Birkin bags, including a $295,980 #hermes Limited Edition Birkin 20 Sellier Neige (Snow) White Faubourg House Alligator Bag.

Video Credit: @Frankvasquez_

As she perfectly unwrapped each orange box at the dinner table, she was enamored with each handbags design and silhouette.

She has officially been coined, “Birkin Bag Bardi” because if anyone has an extensive Hermès Birkin bag collection, it’s undoubtedly Cardi B.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction- @iamcardib

It was great to see Offset show his affection and tenderness in the most endearing way, and we’re happy that Cardi B felt loved, adored and appreciated on her special day.