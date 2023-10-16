In case you missed it, Offset has been setting it off with promo for his new album. From a playful visit on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream to a Batman-inspired street performance, Offset knew exactly how to get the people hype for his latest project.

His highly anticipated album SET IT OFF finally dropped on October 13, and of course, with an album this long-awaited, he had to do it big for his album release party. With dancers, dollar bills, and no empty cups in sight, Offset set it off for his party as much as he did on the album.

Supporting her beau in all ways, Cardi B pulled up to the party in an Offset-themed ‘fit. She wore a fitted and double denim look by Offset x Denim Tears.

Backgrid

The man of honor also stepped out in style and denim wearing a green Marni cardigan layered over a white shirt and black tie which he styled with black chunky loafers and airbrushed Chrome Hearts jeans.

IG Reproduction

What do you think? Does this Fashion Bomb Couple have another ‘fit hit?