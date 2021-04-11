Rihanna Dines at the Nice Guy in LA Wearing R13 Shearling Coat, Wales Bonner Cotton T-Shirt, Vintage Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2000 Floral Print Skirt, Hermès Vintage 1970s Horse Chariot Carousel Scarf, Fendi Monogram Tote, and Amina Muaddi Green Crystal Ankle Strap Pumps
Rihanna is back with yet another street style moment. The singer-entrepreneur stepped out in a tropical look while dining at The Nice Guy in LA.
Rihanna wore a $3,395 R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket, $210 Wales Bonner Crest Cotton T-shirt and Dolce and Gabbana Vintage Spring/Summer 2000 Mini Skirt. She accessorized the look with a Hermès Vintage 1970s Horse Chariot Carousel scarf (sold out), Fendi Vintage Zucca Tote Bag from Vintage by Misty (sold out) and un-released Amina Muaddi Summer 2021 pumps (set to release in May).
With this look, Rihanna gives a moment where she recycles previous items from her recent street style looks. She wore the vintage Fendi Zucca Tote Bag while attending her mother’s birthday dinner in a brown Saint Laurent leather double-breasted jacket and Supriya Lee sheer pants. Additionally, this is her third time rocking the R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket. She wore it twice back in March, once with a Marni cardigan and We Are Braindead Sweatpants. The second look featured a Peet Dullaert champagne slip dress.
Take notes from Rih on how to recycle pieces for new looks!
Thoughts?
Photos: @diggzy / Pap Culture