Rihanna Spotted in LA with Braids and A Look Featuring Marni Green and White Fuzzy Cardigan, Miu Miu Black and White Lace Trim Top, BrainDead Green Sweatpants, Goyard Green Mini Saigon Bag and Amina Muaddi White Crystal Ankle Strap Leather Pumps
Rihanna has been out and about all week long, giving the paps and fans glimpses at the artist-entrepreneur and her notable style. She was spotted in LA yesterday evening, rocking a green ensemble which featured both high fashion and streetwear brands.
Rihanna wore a leather and fur trucker jacket, $1,090 Marni Striped Brush Cardigan, $860 Miu Miu Cropped Lace Trim Cami, $140 BrainDead “Dreams” sweatpants in mallard green, $1,115 Amina Muaddi “Ursani” crystal-embellished leather pumps, and Goyard Mini Saigon Handbag (sold out). She completed the look with a face mask and olive green sunglasses.
With this particular look, Rihanna sported fresh braids for her hairstyle!
We’ve seen lots of style moments from Rihanna this week, which was your favorite? Discover more looks on Instagram through the hashtag #RihannaFBD.
Photos: @shotbynyp