Kylie Jenner Snags Mirror Selfie in Full Bottega Veneta Spring 2021 RTW Red and Blue Embellished Boucle Look
Kylie Jenner recently snagged a quick flick in her mirror rocking a stunning look from Bottega Veneta’s recent collection. Let’s get into her look:
Kylie Jenner wore a full look from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2021 RTW collection. The look included the brand’s $2,500 Embellished Boucle Jacket, $1,850 Embellished Straight-Leg Boucle Trousers, $1,250 wedge sandals and $3,700 Compact Bubble Boucle Top Handle Bag.
Thoughts on Kylie’s look?
Photos: Kylie Jenner via Instagram