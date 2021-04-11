Beyoncé Loves Alessandra Rich, Dons Custom Alessandra Rich Red and Black Checked Tweed Look While Celebrating 13th Anniversary With Jay-Z in Las Vegas + Other Style Moments Featuring the Brand

Over the weekend, Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas. Of course, the Queen Bey sent everyone into a frenzy when glamorous pictures hit Beyonce.com, revealing the musical artist’s stylish look from one of her favorite brands.

Beyoncé wore a custom look by Alessandra Rich which included checked hot shorts and a $1,445 crystal-button cropped checked-tweed jacket. The custom look appears in a pattern from the brand’s Spring 2020 collection.

She also wore $129 Le Specs x Christian Cowan “Watch Out” sunglasses (sold out) and $290 Alessandra Rich crystal hoop earrings. Her look was styled by Zerina Akers.

Alessandra Rich is becoming a go-to brand for Beyoncé! She has been seen on numerous occasions rocking pieces from the brand. Let’s explore some recent style moments featuring Alessandra Rich below:

Photos: Beyonce.com