The Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuits have been a celebrity hit lately, with Chrissy Lampkin spotted in their rose print plunge neck long sleeve catsuit while Yung Miami, Jayda Cheaves and Alonzo Arnold each wore the black, white and red Saint Laurent cutout jersey jumpsuit! Most recently, three more stars have all styled the black velvet cutout catsuit in their own ways, further solidifying the YSL jumpsuit as a dressing room staple piece.

First up, Joie Chavis paired her jumpsuit with YSL sandal heels and Loewe geometric sunglasses. Her makeup was done by DMV artist Logan Nicole with hair by Hair So Chic.

Photo: Mikael Selassie

Nicki Minaj wore the one-piece to during her performance at Essence Festival 2022. She added a crystal embellished belt and a shoulder statement necklace to zhoosh it up a bit.

Photo: Getty for Essence

Keeping it minimal, Lori Harvey wore this garment with understated gold accessories along with suede and PVC stilettos. So, who do you think wore it better? We want to hear it!

Get the look: $3,410 Saint Laurent Embellished Cutout Satin and Velvet Jumpsuit

Would you splurge?

Main Image: Mikael Selassie, Getty Images for Essence, Christopher Horne