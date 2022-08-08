August set it off with a bang boasting dazzling movie premiere ensembles, avant garde outfits overseas, performance attire that’s cute both on or off the stage and more! Here are the top 5 looks according your reactions on Instagram over the pas week!

Tiffany Haddish: 29.3K

Photo: D. Adams

For the Easter Sunday Premiere in LA, Tiffany Haddish pulled up in a copper coloured Jonathan Simkhai silk gown. The dress was matched with a crystal and fringe Marzook handbag, Stuart Weitzman sandals and accessories by Irene Neuwirth Jewelry. Stylist pair Wayman Deon and Micah MacDonald were behind the look, with hair by Ray Christopher and Ernesto Casillas behind the makeup look.

Saucy Santana: 27.8K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Saucy Santana performed his song ‘Booty’ on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a custom set styled by Law Roach. Let’s be real, who amongst us wouldn’t want to wear this uber cute cropped hoodie, short shorts situation, whether while out with your girls, around the house or for the ‘gram?

Kylie Jenner: 12.5K

Photo: Backgrid

While accompanying her beau to headlining concerts in London, Kylie Jenner stepped on with her daughter Stormi in archival Comme des Garçons from Fall 2007.

Tamar Braxton: 10.1K

Up next, Tamar Braxton posed for the ‘gram in a black mini dress with crystal studs by Area. The dress may retail for a hefty $762, but she looks like a million bucks!

Ryan Destiny: 6K

Photo: Cindy Romero

Rocking a black and red fringed David Koma blazer dress costing $3,150, Ryan Destiny attending the Bullet Train movie premiere styled by Scot Louie. They completed the vampy look with a sharp pair of $1,630 Amina Muaddi Yigit silk-satin platform pumps!

Who has your vote for the best look this week?



Main Image: D. Adams, Cindy Romero, IG/Reproduction