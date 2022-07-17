Three times a charm, and this jumpsuit is certified celebrity approved! The latest name to be seen in the Saint Laurent Cut-Out Jersey Jumpsuit was Yung Miami during a night a Paris. With the black, white and red strapless outfit, which goes for $2,990 at Mytheresa, Caresha added black shades, gold jewelry black pumps and a clutch. The red lippie was the perfect addition to finish off this look – not a fashion faux pas in sight!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Prior to that, the fit was also spotted on Jayda Cheaves who added her signature touch by raising the hemline to create a romper. She paired her customized unitard with a sold out Judith Leiber ‘Call Me Brick Phone’ clutch in gold and black platform heels.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Alonzo Arnold kept the original length of the garment and color coordinated it to match his shoes. While they all look bomb in their own ways, the question remains: who wore it best?

We want to hear your thoughts so sound off in our inbox and shop the look below!

Get the look: $2,990 Saint Laurent Cutout Jersey Jumpsuit

Main Image: Smoove, Drew Visions, IG/Reproduction