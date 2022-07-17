Three times a charm, and this jumpsuit is certified celebrity approved! The latest name to be seen in the Saint Laurent Cut-Out Jersey Jumpsuit was Yung Miami during a night a Paris. With the black, white and red strapless outfit, which goes for $2,990 at Mytheresa, Caresha added black shades, gold jewelry black pumps and a clutch. The red lippie was the perfect addition to finish off this look – not a fashion faux pas in sight!
Prior to that, the fit was also spotted on Jayda Cheaves who added her signature touch by raising the hemline to create a romper. She paired her customized unitard with a sold out Judith Leiber ‘Call Me Brick Phone’ clutch in gold and black platform heels.
Alonzo Arnold kept the original length of the garment and color coordinated it to match his shoes. While they all look bomb in their own ways, the question remains: who wore it best?
We want to hear your thoughts so sound off in our inbox and shop the look below!
Get the look: $2,990 Saint Laurent Cutout Jersey Jumpsuit
Main Image: Smoove, Drew Visions, IG/Reproduction