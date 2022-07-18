It was a weekend of celebrations of Rapper Jim Jones who invited his closest celebrity friends to his 46th birthday bash! The party, held in New York, had a guest list that welcomed hip hop’s finest, such as Juelz Santana, Mary J. Blige, Fabulous and Fat Joe to name just a few. Not one invitee missed a single beat in the realm of style!

Here are all of the best looks from the night and where you can cop them for yourself, starting with the man of the hour in the latest Louis Vuitton menswear collection and his lady, Chrissy Lampkin, looking absolutely glorious in YSL!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $1,520 Louis Vuitton Printed Shirt and Tie

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $2,990 Saint Laurent Rose Print Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Jersey Catsuit

Mary J. Blige was in the building, and her bright orange boxer-inspired look made it hard to miss her. The rare bralette, shorts and shirt combo from the Christian Dior SS22 collection is currently sold out on all US sites!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Other attending stars like Fabulous arrived in Amiri, and Fat Joe sported a black, white and red paisley printed jacket by Sacai with Louis Vuitton shades.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $1,572 Sacai White Bandana Printed Jacket

What say you?