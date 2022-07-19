It’s official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in a Vegas elopement wedding that took us all by surprise. The nuptials follow a three-month-long engagement and we couldn’t be happier for the two who were previously engaged back in 2002 before it was called off. It goes without saying that this calls for a trip down memory lane to revisit the pair’s best style moments together! But first, Fashion Bomb Daily has the details on Jennifer’s beautiful wedding dress!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

While all we’ve got so far are cropped snapshots of Jenny and Ben, J Lo’s dress is confirmed to have been a Spring 2023 bridal gown by Zuhair Murad. There is no question that she exuded grace in this dress, complete with delicate lace florals in a tonal ecru color and a sweeping train. Undoubtably, her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn were behind such an exquisite choice of a garment which combines delicacy and drama into one luminous masterpiece!

Photo: Courtesy of Zuhair Murad

Now for a throwback to some of the greatest Bennifer outfits, the first being the couple’s red carpet debut since their breakup in the early 2000s at The Last Duel premiere during Venice Film Festival! Jenny’s white satin Georges Hobeika couture gown will forever go down in history for its plunging neckline, embellished clear crystals and a slit right above the knee. We’ve always loved these two in black and white!

Photo: Getty Images

Next, this shimmery Herve Leger look, Tom Ford clutch and Femme LA heels worn by Jenny while supporting her then boyfriend at the premiere of The Last Duel in NYC was a certified fan favorite!

Photo: Getty Images

At yet another premiere night, J Lo posed next to Ben Affleck in an Elie Saab gown for a private viewing of The Tender Bar.

Photo: Getty Images

Once again the two are seen with Ben suited up and Jennifer in a white dress back in February – could they have been hinting at this wedding all along? She wore a Giambattista Valli dress from the Love Collection at the Marry Me premiere.

Photo: Getty Images

Congratulations to the newly weds – we love to see it! What is your favorite Jennifer style moment of all time?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction + Courtesy of Zuhair Murad