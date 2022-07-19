While in London, England, Nicki Minaj headlined this year’s Wireless Festival and hit the main stage in a number of ensembles, but this full Burberry monochromatic monogram moment by Riccardo Tisci took the cake! The rapper combined a $250 sports bra, biker shorts, trench coat and $580 leather drawstring boots, all of which are currently sold out.

Photo: Kom Bucci

After her performance, Onika spent an evening out in a London town club accompanied by fellow stars including Winnie Harlow, Bia, Jayda Cheaves, and Lil Baby! She made a comfy outfit switch to a neon pink Balenciaga hoodie, a pair of Alexander Wang legging and a pair of sold out Tom Ford Satin City High Top Sneakers in hot pink – get your’s below!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $660 Balenciaga Not The New Logo Printed Drawstring Hoodie

Get the look: $650 Alexander Wang Crystal Logo Leggings



Main Image: Kom Bucci & IG/Reproduction