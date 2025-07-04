Brandy and Monica Promote the “Boy is Mine” Tour in Blue Denim Alexander Wang and Balenciaga Looks

During the 90’s, Brandy and Monica’s hit single “The Boy is Mine“ became a cultural phenomena topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 13-weeks, and now after 26-years, the R&B singers are going on tour together.

This will be their first co-headlining tour together from October to December, and include special performances by Kelly Rowland, Jamal Roberts, and Muni Long. While promoting their upcoming tour on Sirius XM, the ladies mirrored each other in blue denim ensembles.

Monica, who is known for her incredible fashion sense, illuminated in a blue denim Balenciaga look that had white stripes down the sides of her jacket and cargo jeans. She styled her outfit with a black mesh top that showcased her bra, and accessorized with black Balenciaga handbag, and black satin stilettos. Her clear ombre shades, gave us 90’s vibes, creating excitement for what’s to come.

Similarly to Monica, Brandy also opted for a lighter version of denim on denim by Alexander Wang. She kept her jacket fully buttoned up, and her silver metallic pumps were complimentary to her straight leg jeans.

After all these years, it’s great to finally see Brandy and Monica put their differences aside to reunite and use their platform to entertain fans. With such a timeless song like “The Boy is Mine,” attendees will definitely be in for a treat.

By clicking here, you can purchase your tickets to the “Boy is Mine” tour.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction