Yung Miami was spotted ringing in the new year in Miami where she dazzled in two shimmering looks for New Year’s Eve. She was even spotted partying with Diddy, leaving fans to further speculate a romantic relationship between the two.
For her first look, Yung Miami wore a $6,900 Burberry “Thalia” dress paired with $1,203 Aquazurra crystal embellished open toe sandals.
The City Girls member was later spotted in a custom Lena Berisha gold embellished one-shoulder high-slit cutout dress paired with gold sandals and drop earrings.
Both looks were styled by KC aka The KC Experience.
Thoughts?