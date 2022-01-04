Rihanna was spotted celebrating the new year with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in her native island country, Barbados. The Fenty Beauty CEO decided to shine bright like a diamond into 2022 wearing a stylish glittery look.
Rihanna wore a full Oséree look including the HS21 Lumière One Shoulder Ring Dress and HS21 Lumière Plumage Kaftan. On foot, she rocked a pair of $495 Aminah Abdul Jillil crystal rope sandals in gold. Rounding off the ensemble, she went with a simple necklace for jewelry and a braided style for her hair.
A$AP Rocky wore a Governors Ball 2021-exclusive AWGE “Section 8” hoodie, designed by himself and JB, aka jaydotb. He paired the white graphic hoodie with a pair of denim shorts, Mark Sabino reworked Yankees bucket hat (which is more than likely Rihanna’s), Louis Vuitton red Cyclone sunglasses, and Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” sneakers.
Photos: Backgrid