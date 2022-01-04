You ask, we answer! @taj.mahalll says, “Hi. Do you know the brand of Ciara’s NYE outfits & who styled it?”
Hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in LA, Ciara wore three custom interchangeable looks by Dolce and Gabbana. For one look, she wore a blazer jacket, strapless corset top, and straight leg trousers in orange. Her second look included the corset top again but with a mini skort. Finally, the third look featured the orange corset top along with a cargo jeans.
Her looks were styled by Kollin Carter.
Photos: Gérson Lopes