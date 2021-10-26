Yung Miami and Quavo dropped their “Strub Tha Ground” single, delivering the next song that’s sure to get you and your girls active during your next outing. As for the music video, it definitely brought the party vibes, specifically the Freanik aesthetic, to match the song’s upbeat nature.
For the video, Yung Miami wore a custom chain and tassel look by Laurel DeWitt, styled by Bryon Javar. Her ensemble included a bralette top and chain-tassel bottom overlay. She paired the look with red lace-up platform heels and gold jewelry pieces. The City Girl also sported a blonde short cut to accompany the look.
What say you?