For her birthday yesterday, Ciara received a romantic surprise from her husband Russell Wilson. The Seattle Hawks quarterback treated her to a rose petal and balloon-decorated private roof-top setting reserved just for the two.
For the birthday surprise, Ciara wore the $748 Amour Faux Fur Coat from her new brand LITA by Ciara. Underneath the coat, she appeared to be wearing a black dress paired with black lace-up boots. She also carried a Hermès Birkin handbag to go along with the stunning ensemble.
We hope Ciara enjoyed her birthday!