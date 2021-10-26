Bernice Burgos was spotted out and about running a few errands in a cozy, affordable look. Discover how you can get her look below:

Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $64.99 Valerie 3 Piece Velour Pant Set in olive green. She paired the set with sneakers, a necklace, and stud earrings. She wore her hair in her signature bun style.

The Valerie 3 Piece Velour Pant Set includes a zip-up hooded cropped jacket, bandeau top, and wide leg pants in a smooth-to-touch velour fabric. Sizes for the set range up to 3X and caters to our curvy bombshells with a good amount of stretch.

What do you think? Snag the set here.