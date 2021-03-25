You Ask, We Answer: Kourtney Kardashian’s Skims Campaign Dolce & Gabbana Bejeweled Sandals from Recess LA!
You ask, we answer! @wespeakinfashion says, “Please tell us who designed those heels Kourtney wore for the Skims shoot 😍” @josieolivetti adds, “Hi! May you help me find the brand of these shoes? 😍”
Sure! We asked Kourtney’s stylist Dani x Michelle, who said, “They are super vintage! I got them soooo long ago from Recess Vintage.” We contacted vintage bastion @RecessLA, who confirmed that the jeweled heels are by Dolce & Gabbana. It makes sense, as the design is in line with the house’s jeweled/embellished tendencies:
We received good intel from trusted sources, but still have not been able to find the exact shoes. If you have any info regarding the collection or year, please leave a comment below.
Thoughts on Skims’s latest campaign?