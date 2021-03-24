Angela Simmons Has Been Killing the Fashion Game in Miami: Top Style Moments Featuring Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s SybG Shoes

It is no secret that Angela Simmons has always been in a lane of her own. Lately, the mom-preneur has been killing the style game in the 305 aka Miami and quite frankly, isn’t playing fair. She heats up Instagram frequently with her sizzling looks featuring the latest and greatest brands. Simmons also has become quite a fan of our Fashion Bomb Daily Shop and her latest obsession happens to be the SybG brand and their trendy footwear.

Let’s explore her top style moments featuring Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s SybG shoes:

Angela Simmons wore SybG’s “Top of the Line” Thigh-High Boots paired with the brand’s Saint Louis Baugette hoops. She rocked the boots with a black leather jacket, black lace crop top and black pants.

The boots appear in a corduroy fabric complete with a bold gold zipper running from the top to the toe of the boot, serving as the perfect statement shoe.

Angela Simmons was heading for a night out wearing a mesh and velvet jumpsuit by Hot Miami Styles paired with SybB’s “Read Between The Lines” Sandals.

Angela Simmons sizzled in a black two piece set by Hot Miami Styles which included an off-the-shoulder top and gathered thigh-split skirt. She accessorized the look with a bold red lip and SybG’s “Read Between The Lines” Sandals.

These SybG sandals will surely do the talking for any look. They feature a thong-style toe complete with interlocking straps in fur and satin fabric.

Which look by Angela Simmons is your favorite?