You Ask, We Answer! Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Children Spotted in Matching Posh Peanut ‘Touchdown’ Long Sleeve Loungewear!
Sports are back on television and fans can’t seem to get enough of it! While Seahawks football player Russell Wilson is back on the field, wife Ciara and the kiddos were back home cheering him on. Recently, Ciara snapped a picture of her little ones Sienna, Future and Win watching Russell Wilson on television in adorable matching pajamas. As a result, a Fashion Bomb reader asked, “Hello! Could you be so kind as to share if you know the maker of the pajamas worn by Ciara’s children in a recent Instagram posts? Thank you!“
Sienna, Future and Win were all wearing the “Touchdown” Long Sleeve Loungewear by Posh Peanut (sold out). The $35 “Touchdown” Long Sleeve baby romper worn by baby Win is currently available here.
What an adorable moment!