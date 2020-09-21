Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Naya from Virginia

Each week we chose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to highlight their personal style and flair. At the end of the week we give the readers the opportunity to vote on their favorite, and the votes are in! The Winner and our Fashion Bombshell of the Week goes to Naya from Virginia, check her out below.

This young fashionista is the owner of ShopNash.co and she writes, “My name is Naya out of Virginia. I believe that I have what it takes to be featured as a Fashion Bombshell due to the uniqueness of my style. I would describe my style as fun, colorful, and eclectic.“

This Bombshell is a real life barbie don’t you think?

