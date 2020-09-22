Cardi B Showed Off Her Figure in a Custom Pearl Lace-Up Dress by Rey Ortiz
Just yesterday, Cardi B appeared on Instagram giving us yet another bomb look! She resembled a pearly treasure in a custom lace-up dress donned in pearls. Let’s get into her dress details below:
Cardi B was wearing a custom dress by Rey Ortiz which featured a lace-up detailing along with hand-placed pearls. Rey Ortiz has worked with stylist Kollin Carter and Cardi for the WAP visual as he dressed Kylie Jenner in her leopard-inspired look for the video. Cardi’s look was, of course, styled by her stylist-in-crime Kollin Carter.
