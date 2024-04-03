You Ask, We Answer! @cottoncandy.secondlife says, “Hi do you know what dress and shoes Cardi has on here? I would love to wear something similar to a ball I have coming up?”

From award shows and music videos, to the Met Gala and Paris Couture Fashion Week, Cardi B and Kollin Carter have shown us that they are the ultimate fashion duo.

So, it’s no surprise that they are on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, “Power Stylists” edition because in 2023, they had us mesmerized with head-turning and haute couture looks.

To celebrate their latest cover, and Carter’s fellow 24 Top Stylist counterparts, the pair attended an exclusive dinner presented by The Hollywood Reporter and Instagram at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

Matching in all black, Cardi B looked sensational in a black Nicholas Jebran SS24 couture dress that was characterized with sultry cutouts and a high slit.

The Lebanese fashion designer has dressed celebs globally, reaching acclaim for his architectural designs and attention to detail.

The “Like What” rapper opted for Jimmy Choo pumps that felt classical yet glamorous. Her embellished clutch glistened against her solid black exterior. For her hair, she went with an updo that was compliment with loose curls for the special occasion.

The man of the hour, Kollin Carter looked fashion-forward per usual as he posed next to Cardi B. Dressed in a black Egonlab blazer that he layered over a Balenciaga turtleneck and paired with Alexander McQueen pants and Prada shoes, Kollin embodied sophistication and regality.

We couldn’t be prouder of Cardi B and Kollin Carter for their latest cover, and this goes to show that when you are great at what you do, it can’t be ignored. Congratulations to this powerful duo!

Photo Credit: Getty Images