Roman designer, Alessandro Michele has officially been announced the new Creative Director of Valentino, and will succeed Pierpaolo Piccioli, who lead the Italian fashion house for 25-years.

Formerly the Creative Director of Gucci, Michele brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Valentino and will be showcasing his first collection during September Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2025.

Over the years, he has developed a fan-base among celebs like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Billie Eillish, Harry Styles for his maximalist designs. Let’s just say, he has challenged the status quo in very avant-garde ways.

Considering that fashion is a very close-knit community, there is a saying that goes, “it’s not what you know, but rather who you know.” Michele has worked with iconic figures in the fashion industry such as Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford, and Silvia Venturini Fendi.

In fact, Michele will be rejoining Valentino CEO, Jacopo Venturini who he worked alongside during his time at Gucci.

IG/Reproduction

We can’t wait to see Michele’s modern approach, combined with his unique vision during Valentino’s most anticipated show this September!