The legendary Diana Ross Celebrated her 80th birthday alongside her children this week and everyone looked absolutely flawless as they posed in all white with hints of black.

From Rhonda, Tracee, Chudney, Ross and Evan to her grandchildren in tow, this birthday shoot was the ultimate family affair.

Of course, the Queen of Motown looked as beautiful as she did during her Supreme heydays. Perhaps you can recall some of their remarkable song, like “Stop in the Name of Love,” or “Baby Love.”

Maybe you’re still singing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” or “I’m Coming Out” from Diana’s solo era– one thing for sure is that Mrs. Ross has taken us on soulful journey over the years unlike anyone else.

Glamours and stunningly beautiful, Diana wore a custom Eleven Sixteen dress by an African designer known as Chief Ugo Mozie II who collaborated with the founder of Gourmet Aesthetic, Ongell Fereria Doyle.

Her diamond embellished dress had Swarovski crystals and jewels from ‘Diamonds Eternal Jewellers’. Not to mention Ross’s custom coat that had a 20ft train, and was complimented with luxe fabrics, feather trim, and the most beautiful appliques.

The Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram post of Diana and her children has already amassed 30K likes within a day, and our fashionable readers were delighted to see three generations in one setting.

User @nicolethekey wrote, “Idol!!! Icon Living!! My girl is 80 and still the biggest boss. Gorgeous pic and Family!” while @_monetdior expressed, “Diana is the epitome of a Diva!”

Let’s be honest, 80-years old never looked so darn good and we love to see this Icon is aging so gracefully.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction