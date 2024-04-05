Paparazzi captured the West’s leaving a movie theater in Westwood over Easter weekend, and Ye had his adorable kids in tow.

Psalms West playfully grinned as he exited the theater with his beautiful sister Chicago and big brother Saint, following right behind him.

The 4-year-old wore a plaid bottom-up top with cargo pants, which Chi looked fashionably cute in a purple and pink feather dress, with metallic cowgirl boots. Matching his father in all black, Saint opted for a black button-up short set.

Ye’s Australian wife Bianca has been faithfully representing the YZY collection and sported a silver YZY catsuit, that she paired with her go-to white clear heels.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the architect rocked a bare face with her brunette strands slicked to the back.

We love to see Kanye West and Bianca spending quality time with his children, and we look forward to seeing more family outings with the duo.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images