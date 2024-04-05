The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards kicked off the month of April in a spectacular and noteworthy way. From Beyoncé accepting the ‘Innovator Award’, and Cher taking home the ‘Icon Award” to stars like Jennifer Hudson and Latto sizzling on the red carpet, this award ceremony was one for the books.

Beyoncé who just released her ‘Cowboy Carter’ country album last Friday, was all smiles as she arrived in an all-black Vintage Versace look, styled by the incredible Shiona Turini who’s been doing her thang!

Queen B’s look consisted of a leather fringe jacket, with leather studded pants. She accessorized with layered studded belts and the ultimate cow-girl hat that had a gold Versace emblem centered.

It was great to see Beyoncé try another designer besides Louis Vuitton which has been her go-to as of late for her western themed outfits.

Perhaps Beyonce and Louis Vuitton Creative Director, Pharrell were in cahoots all along, as LV’s latest collection was western inspired. It’s almost as if Pharrell knew that once Bey released her ‘Cowboy Carter,’ album, it would cause the “western trend” to become high in demand, which he essentially created the supply for.

In addition to Beyoncé opting for black, the Legendary Cher arrived on the red carpet in an all-black look with her beau Alexander Edwards who keeps her looking fresh and youthful by the day.

Dressed to the nines, Cher wore an embellished Chrome Hearts top that had rhinestones centered and down the sleeves. Her black cargo pants with suspenders were urban chic, and her diamond necklace was the moment.

Also looking glitzy on the iHeartRadio red carpet was no other than Jennifer Hudson who performed on stage with the Icon herself and blew Cher’s ‘Believe’ duet out the water.

The American Idol star turned TV Host wore a silver metallic Taller Marmo dress that had grey feather detailing and opted for silver pumps.

Contrary to J. Hud, rapper Latto showed skin for days in a strapless red mini ‘Fanci Club’ dress that had 3D florals at the hem. She kept things monochromatic with red open toe heels, and red heart shaped earrings.

Ahead, see more stars on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet and let us know your thoughts!

Niecy Nash in Safiyaa, Jessica Betts in Rich Fresh

Ice Spice in Rick Owens

Tate McRae in Rabanne

Ludacris in Tom Ford

Doechii in Dsquared2

Aj McLean in Rick Owens

Justine Skye in Vintage Dolce & Gabbana

Photo Credit: Getty Images/IG Reproduction