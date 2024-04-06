Rapper JT, whose full name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, has stepped into her solo-era, and she is undeniably a force to be reckoned with.

Since taking a hiatus from the ‘City Girls,’ where she shared center stage with her fellow bandmate “Yung Miami,” she has released singles like “No Bars” and “Sideways”–showing us that she’s a lyrical tycoon.

Last month on March 23, JT kicked off her solo tour at The Sekai in Houston, Texas and she didn’t disappoint.

While performing at The Garden in Dallas, she took the stage in a cream fur coat from Marni’s FW24 collection that was futuristic and posh.

For the brand’s 30th anniversary, Marni’s Creative director Francesco Risso introduced bold silhouettes, elevated prints and ice-age furs like the coat JT sported.

JT has made it evident over the years that she is a fan of luxury designers, and you may even recall her spitting on her track “No Bars”,

Shut Marni down for some furry slides (sloppy)

Look him in his eyes and tell him dirty lies (huh)

Cop me Chanel, nigga, thirty times

The price on this Kelly say I’m hella paid (yeah)

Crocodile Birkin from the Everglades (yeah)

For her incredible glam, the rapper opted for a smokey eyeshadow, with contour cheekbones, and a metallic lined lip. Her updo ponytail gave us Aliyah vibes with her swoop bang that covered her right eye.

When it came down to her accessories, she wore and iced out diamond cross necklace with the matching stud earrings, and a septum nose ring.

For her shoe candy, she slayed the stage in black Marni FW24 ‘Gio Forbice’ boots that had a modern round toe.

We thought JT looked fashionably chic in her Marni FW24 ensemble, and we can’t wait to see her solo rap career thrive and flourish.

What say you fashion bombshells and bombers? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction