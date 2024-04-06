Nicki Minaj is in her zone, selling out in arenas across the country and setting crowds ablaze at her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour, also known as the “Gag City” tour.

While performing in Brooklyn last night, the Trinidadian-born rapper posed backstage with her husband Kenneth Petty, and their adorable son, ‘Papa Bear.’

In an Instagram caption on the rapper’s page the star wrote,

“#GagCityBROOKLYN SHOWED UP & SHOWED TF OUT!!!!!!!!!!!! I am so in love with my city. New York City. Gag City. The whole tri-state area was up in there last night and it was all love. We made the ABSOLUTE BEST MEMORIES THAT I WILL CHERISH FOR A LIFETIME!!!!!!!!! I remember being so proud & grateful to perform in small clubs. It was the best energy. Signing boobs, etc. Now it’s sold out ARENAS with those SAME supporters who believed in me when I barely believed in myself @ times; right back in my hometown. God is good.”

Nicki Minaj posed in a pink custom Versace bodysuit that had diamond studs, with the matching thigh-high boots, styled by Maher Jridi. Staying true to her “Pink Friday” theme, the rapper rocked pink ombre hair with her signature bangs.

Representing for New York city where his parents originally met, ‘Papa Bear’ wore a red and white plaid shirt with a navy New York Yankees Era cap as he smiled from his mother warm embrace.

Nicki’s other half, Kenneth Petty represented for Fashion Bomb men everywhere in a brown $6,250 Louis Vuitton letterman jacket that had the brand’s logo down the sleeves, and brown Chrome Hearts jeans. He accessorized with the matching $810 Louis Vuitton bucket hat, and coke white Air Force ones.



It’s so great seeing Kennth Petty supporting his wife in all her glory, and we love seeing that they’re still madly in love and standing strong over the years. The look on ‘Papa Bears’ face says it all, and we are so her for this fashion bomb couple.

What say you? Hot! OR Hmm..?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction