You ask, we answer! Fashion Bomb reader @upgradeyourextentions says, “Pleaseeee where is this dress from?”

Fashion Influencer, Taina Williams celebrated her 26th birthday this month alongside her rapper beau, G-Herbo, and she looked absolutely breathtaking in a black The Attico dress.

With a fashionable mother like shoe designer Emily Bustamante, it’s no surprise that she is stylishly following in her footsteps.

The Attico dress that Taina wore for her birthday extravaganza, retails for $1,273 and has an asymmetrical design that is characterized with silver tone studs.

Made in Italy, the dress offers a provocative elegance with cutout detailing, and versatile styling.

Originated in 2016 by Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, The Attico brand has become high sought after by “it-girls” like Rihanna, Hailey Beiber and Dua Lipa for their maximalist designs.

Taina kept her look cohesive with the matching $1,101 The Attico sandals that also had the silver embellished studs as her dress to complete the total look.

Matching her fly in all black, G-Herbo opted for a black turtleneck, with denim skinny jeans and Vans sneakers. Most noticeably were his iced-out chains that would make anyone say Cha-ching!

In honor of his bae’s birthday, he gifted the mother of his two children with not one, but two new cars.

As Taina made her way outside of her birthday venue, she was stunned to see a Rolls Royce and Range Rover SUV parked outside. In excitement she hopped in the driver’s seat, enamored and smitten by all the love.

Taina and G-Herbo make such a cute couple!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction